Senior safety Markel Aguirre picks NC State

Aguirre became the first of the 17 official visitors this weekend to pull the trigger, and is the seventh verbal commit for NC State in the class of 2026.

Locust Grove (Ga.) Luella High senior safety Markel Aguirre didn't waste much time in verbally committing to NC State.

Aguirre had planned to announce at 6:30 p.m. June 14, but the recruiting efforts of new NC State safeties/nickel coach Charlton Warren won him over. Warren offered him Jan. 28, 2025.

Agurire also has P4 offers from Central Florida, Georgia Tech, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Wake Forest. Additionally, he has offers from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Memphis, South Florida, Western Kentucky, North Alabama.

Aguirre had 57 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two interceptions on defense. Aguirre had 22 carries for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 23 passes for 355 yards and four scores. He also added 147 yards in kickoff returns.

Aguirre is the younger brother of Miami (Fla.) rising junior linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr., who had 27 tackles last year.