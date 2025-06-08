NC State football commitment analysis: RB Dylan McCoy

NC State football landed Buford (Ga.) High senior running back Dylan McCoy on Saturday, the sixth verbal commit for the Wolfpack in the class of 2026.
Here is an analysis of McCoy's commitment.
Cornelius (N.C.) Hough wide receiver Tyran Evans, who is verbally committed to Tennessee, took in his second official.
NC State football landed Locust Grove (Ga.) Luella High senior nickel Markel Aguirre on Saturday.
Markel Aguirre didn’t plan on committing to NC State going into his official visit, but his heart told him to.
NC State football landed Buford (Ga.) High senior running back Dylan McCoy on Saturday.
