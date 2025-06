Cornelius (N.C.) Hough senior wide receiver Tyran Evans, who is verbally committed to Tennessee, took in his second official visit this month.

The gifted Evans checked out Kentucky on May 30-June 1, and then officially visited NC State this past weekend. Evans had attended a Wolfpack spring practice.

Evans was offered by Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2024, and then verbally committed Jan. 5, 2025. The Volunteers will host him June 20-22.