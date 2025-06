Markel Aguirre didn’t plan on committing to NC State going into his official visit, but his heart told him to make it happen.

Aguirre had a good inclination that NC State was going to be his future home, but he also was looking at Miami (Fla.), where his brother plays linebacker, junior Raul Aguirre Jr.

The impact of his older brother has been strongly felt, both in his development as a nickel prospect, but also as a person. He hopes to major in sports medicine.