NC State official visit primer: WR Keenan Jackson
NC State will be hosting Matthews (N.C.) Weddington senior wide receiver Keenan Jackson this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Stats
• Junior year: Jackson caught 50 passes for 582 yards and seven touchdowns at Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson High.
• Sophomore year: Jackson caught 52 passes for 772 yards and nine touchdowns at Cuthbertson High.
Recruitment
Jackson has focused on several regional colleges from the start. He camped at NC State and North Carolina in June 2022, and came away with offers from both.
Jackson just officially visited Virginia Tech, and has trips planned to Duke (June 16) and North Carolina (June 23). Appalachian State rounds out his top five.
Jackson plans to verbally commit June 19.
Offer date
Highlights
