News More News
ago football Edit

NC State official visit primer: WR Keenan Jackson

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Matthews (N.C.) Weddington senior wide receiver Keenan Jackson this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington senior wide receiver Keenan Jackson was offered by NC State on June 10, 2022.
Matthews (N.C.) Weddington senior wide receiver Keenan Jackson was offered by NC State on June 10, 2022. (Rivals.com)

Recent stories

April 12, 2023: Junior WR Keenan Jackson returns to NC State for spring game

March 16, 2023: Junior WR Keenan Jackson checking out in-state colleges

June 10, 2022: Rivals250 WR Keenan Jackson happy to earn NC State offer

June 2, 2022: Junior wide receiver Keenan Jackson camping for offers

April 5, 2022: Sophomore Keenan Jackson on the rise

Stats

Junior year: Jackson caught 50 passes for 582 yards and seven touchdowns at Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson High.

Sophomore year: Jackson caught 52 passes for 772 yards and nine touchdowns at Cuthbertson High.

Recruitment

Jackson has focused on several regional colleges from the start. He camped at NC State and North Carolina in June 2022, and came away with offers from both.

Jackson just officially visited Virginia Tech, and has trips planned to Duke (June 16) and North Carolina (June 23). Appalachian State rounds out his top five.

Jackson plans to verbally commit June 19.

Offer date

Highlights

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}