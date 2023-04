Matthews (N.C.) Weddington junior wide receiver Keenan Jackson was able to get his first extended look at NC State this offseason.

Jackson briefly stopped by NC State on Jan. 21, but the spring game game Saturday gave him the opportunity to see different things and talk to NCSU wide receivers coach Joker Phillips, who offered him June 10, 2022.

Rivals.com ranks him the No. 12 overall player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 77 wide receiver in the country in the class of 2024.