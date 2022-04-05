FORT MILL, S.C. — Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson High sophomore Keenan Jackson accomplished some key goals this past year.

Jackson was able to crack the Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2024, checking at No. 211 overall in the country. He is the No. 35 wide receiver nationally and the No. 7 overall sophomore in the state of North Carolina.