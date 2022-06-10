Rivals250 rising junior wide receiver Keenan Jackson camped at three colleges last weekend and has earned two new offers.

The Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson High product went to Wake Forest last Friday, NC State last Saturday and North Carolina on Sunday. The Tar Heels offered after the camp and the Wolfpack just offered today. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Jackson is now up to 13 scholarship offers, including five from Power Five Conferences.