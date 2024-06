Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Cary (N.C.) High senior tight end Gus Ritchey this Friday-through-Sunday.

Junior year: Ritchey finished with 40 receptions for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus has rushed nine times for 39 yards at Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High. He also completed a pass for 11 yards. He had 67 tackles on defense, 23 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on defense.

Ritchey verbally committed to North Carolina on Aug. 1, 2023, and then famously switched to NC State on Aug. 12. Maryland and Notre Dame were also in the final grouping.

Ritchey has P4 offers from NC State, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.

He also has offers from Campbell, Charlotte, Colorado State, East Carolina, Miami (Ohio), Pennsylvania and Texas-San Antonio.