Senior LB commit Zykir Moore-Young was quickly swayed to NC State

Senior linebacker Zykir Moore-Young didn’t have the typical recruitment due to different things out of his control, but he still had the ending he wanted.

Moore-Young suffered a season-ending ankle injury Aug. 23, 2024, while getting the ball at running back for Pittsburgh (Pa.) Woodland Hills High in the season opener. He underwent surgery Aug. 30, and he wasn’t sure what it would mean to his recruitment.

New NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot still was able to find him and between his sophomore film and limited junior film, was able to invite him to Raleigh for an unofficial visit. Eliot and NC State offered him March 27, and the rest was history.