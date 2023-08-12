Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood junior Gus Ritchey had unofficially visited North Carolina three times since June 8, and everything seemed to come together when he verbally committed Aug. 1. Then it didn’t.

After about a week as a UNC commitment, where he would play on the defensive line, he was restless sleeping and finally he turned to his dad and told him he wanted to play for NC State.

Ritchey met with North Carolina coach Mack Brown and then informed some people Friday before announcing publicly that he was going to NC State to play tight end. The last time NC State flipped a UNC commit turned out pretty well when outside linebacker Payton Wilson made the move in the class of 2018.