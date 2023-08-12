After informing UNC coach Mack Brown of his intentions, Ritchey verbally committed to NC State on Saturday.

Ritchey was recruited to play on the defensive line for the Tar Heels and had been to Chapel Hill at least three times during the summer. However, deep down he felt that playing tight end at NC State was the right move and he had fallen in love with new offensive coordinator Robert Anae , who also coaches the tight ends and inside receivers.

Ritchey had regularly unofficially visited NC State over the last eight months, and came away knowing how he would fit in the Wolfpack offensive scheme and the concepts of the position.

“They use the tight ends a lot, and I mean a lot,” said Ritchey in a past interview. “It’s crazy how much they used the tight ends. It looked great with how they spread the ball around. The tights ends can go from running out routes and hitches, and then do over routes, go’s and seam’s.

“I just love it.”

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Ritchey was last at NC State's Alpha Wolf on July 28, but he picked UNC over NC State and Maryland a few days later.

Rivals.com has Ritchey ranked No. 102 overall nationally and a four-star prospect in the class of 2025 while at defensive end, but it unknown what his status will be if he's strictly projected at tight end. He’s ranked No. 4 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 8 strongside defensive end.

Ritchey was also part of Northwood’s NCHSAA 3A runner-up squad in basketball. Northwood is moving to 2A this season.

Ritchey has an impressive offer list, with Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami (Fla.) and Virginia Tech also strong in the mix.