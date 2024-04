FORT MILL, S.C. — While most of his peers are still pondering their futures, NC State junior commit Gus Ritchey has solidified his.

Ritchey has recently made the move from Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High to Cary (N.C.) High and he’s locked in on playing tight end for his new school. Ritchey even knows when he’ll arrive at NC State — he’ll be early enrolling next December — and he'll officially visit the Wolfpack on June 21-23.