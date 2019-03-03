Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

For NC State, its first NFL Combine participant was its best, with center Garrett Bradbury turning heads and leading the way for the six former Wolfpack football players in Indianapolis. After comparing Bradbury to former All-Pros Ryan Kalil and Jason Kelce, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Bradbury's workout: "I don't know if you could have a better day." "The NC State standout cemented his standing as a first-round pick with a spectacular showing on the turf," NFL.com's Bucky Brooks added. "Bradbury lit up the combine with a 4.92-second 40-yard dash and wowed scouts with his excellent work in drills. From his superb balance and body control to his flawless footwork, Bradbury looks like a Pro Bowl-caliber center." "Bradbury’s draft stock has been on a straight shot north since the start of the 2018 season and he inched even higher today," Tony Pauline wrote for the Philadelphia Eagles' official site. "… Exiting the Senior Bowl scouts said there was a 90 percent chance Bradbury ended up in the first round. That number is moving closer to 100 percent." The TV broadcast eventually compared Bradbury to former Carolina Panthers All-Pro Ryan Kalil to show similar they were at their combines, though Bradbury had a slight edge in all the categories listed:

Twitter.com/NFLResearch

C Garrett Bradbury

Height: 6-2 7/8 Weight: 306 Hand size: 10.5 Arm length: 31 6/8 Wingspan: 76.5 40-yard dash: 4.92 seconds (3rd of 38) Bench press: 34 reps (2nd of 47) Vertical jump: 31 inches (tied for 7th of 39) Broad jump: 104 inches (tied for 27th of 41) 3-cone drill: 7.41 seconds (1st of 39) 20-yard shuttle: 4.53 seconds (tied for 5th of 40) Note: Bradbury was one of the overall stars of the NFL Network broadcast. Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of the player he nicknamed the Grim Reacher (for his outstanding reach blocks) was the type of guy that was ranked in the 30s on pro teams' big boards coming into the event, but will leave in the 20s. "You need a center?" Jeremiah asked. "This guy is going to man that position for you for the next 10 years."

OL Tyler Jones

Height: 6-3 Weight: 306 Hand size: 9 3/4 Arm length: 33 3/4 Wingspan: 81.5 40-yard dash: Did not participate Bench press: 23 reps (tied for 26th of 47) Vertical jump: 31.5 inches (6th of 39) Broad jump: 111 inches (tied for 10th of 41) 3-cone drill: 7.75 seconds (tied for 16th of 39) 20-yard shuttle: 4.82 seconds (28th of 40) Note: Was recognized for a "fantastic" performance in the mirror drill by former NFL Pro Bowlers Shaun O'Hara and Joe Thomas.

QB Ryan Finley

Height: 6-4 Weight: 213 Hand size: 9.5 Arm length: 32 7/8 Wingspan: 77 1/8 40-yard dash: 4.73 seconds (6th of 28) Bench press: Did not participate Vertical jump: 30.5 inches (tied for 10th of 28) Broad jump: 116 inches (tied for 4th of 27) 3-cone drill: 7.2 seconds (11th of 13) 20-yard shuttle: 4.2 seconds (4th of 13) Note: Jeremiah, who said Finley reminded him of two-time Pro Bowler and 2016 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff, predicted the New England Patriots would draft the NC State product. "I could just see him being that quarterback they try to find in the second or third round to try and be that next one up if Tom Brady ever does decide to retire," he said. It would be the second time in four years that the Patriots drafted a Wolfpack product under center — they also selected Finley's predecessor, Jacoby Brissett, in the 2016 third round (91st overall). The Pats also drafted offensive guard and fellow Pack Pro Joe Thuney in the third round that year, prior to the Brissett choice. Fellow NFL Network analyst Charles David later chimed in on Twitter:

QB Ryan Finley of @NCStateFootball impresses me more each time I see him in person. He’s thrown it well today @NFLDraft — Charles Davis (@CFD22) March 2, 2019

WR Kelvin Harmon

Height: 6-2.5 Weight: 221 Hand size: 9.5 Arm length: 32.5 Wingspan: 75.5 40-yard dash: 4.6 (tied for 32nd of 37) Bench press: 18 reps (tied for 8th of 42) Vertical jump: 32.5 inches (tied for 36th of 42) Broad jump: 117 inches (tied for 34th of 42) 3-cone drill: 7.15 seconds (21st of 29) 20-yard shuttle: 4.32 seconds (23rd of 33) Note: Jeremiah noted that "teams are split on him, grades are all over the place." The 40 time is only likely to lead to more split opinions, but one NFL Draft guru pointed out on Twitter that Harmon is more than just his 40 time:

.@PackFootball WR Kelvin Harmon (6'2" 221lbs.) probably won't blow many away with his on-field workout today, but he's as game as it gets.



There may not be a better blocking receiving in this year's draft + he's put up 1k two straight seasons.



Don't stress the 4.6.#NFLCombine — Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) March 2, 2019

WR Jakobi Meyers

Height: 6-1 5/8 Weight: 203 Hand size: 9.5 Arm length: 32 Wingspan: 76.5 40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds (tied for 34th of 37) Bench press: 13 reps (tied for 25th of 42) Vertical jump: 37.0 inches (tied for 16th of 42) Broad jump: 118 inches (33rd of 42) 3-cone drill: 7.07 seconds (tied for 15th of 29) 20-yard shuttle: 4.23 seconds (tied for 13th of 33) Note: Meyers got overshadowed much of the day by immediately following viral wideout DK Metcalf, the 6-3, 228-pounder who clocked a 4.33 40. He did catch every ball that we saw shown on NFL Network, however.

LB Germaine Pratt