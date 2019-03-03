Linebacker Germaine Pratt is the final Wolfpacker to go through the NFL Combine. According to host Rich Eisen at the top of the NFL Network broadcast, both defensive line groups will go before the linebackers. Our unofficial guess is that linebackers will get on the field for the 40 sometime around 1 p.m.

On Friday, Pratt measured in at 6-2.5 and 240 pounds. He also tied for sixth at his position with 24 reps on the bench press.

All of our updates from Friday, featuring offensive linemen Garrett Bradbury and Tyler Jones, can be found here.

Yesterday's live blog, which featured quarterback Ryan Finley and wideouts Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers on the field, is available here.