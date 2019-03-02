Wideout Kelvin Harmon is one of three former Wolfpack players taking part in on-field drills at the NFL Combine today. USA Today Sports Images

Kelvin Harmon Clocks A 4.61 (12:47 p.m.)

The wideout runs an unofficial 4.61 in his first attempt. Jeremiah noted that "teams are split on him, grades are all over the place," and that speed was a major question mark for him. "He's physical, fits through press [coverage], can adjust down the field, just doesn't get a lot of separation." Longtime NFL star wideout Steve Smith added: "I'm also interested to see how his routes are, he didn't get an opportunity to run as many routes at NC State, so let's see how big is his route tree? But I think he'll do good as well."

4.6-second 40-yard dash time shouldn't be disqualifying for North Carolina State WR Kelvin Harmon. He can still hurt you in a bunch of ways. — Michael Schwartz (@MikeMSchwartz) March 2, 2019

Finley Runs A 4.75 On Second Try (12:24 p.m.)

Finley with a very consistent timing in his second attempt, clocking an unofficial 4.75. His best unofficial time of 4.74 ranks fifth among the nine quarterbacks who did the test. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said when he watched tape of Finley, it reminded him of the Rams' Jared Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 and a two-time Pro Bowler. "He's built similarly, same frame," Jeremiah said. "The ball's just always out, he's got good anticipation, he's accurate, he's tough." Fellow analyst Charles Davis added: "You know what impressed me the most about him down in Mobile [the site of the Senior Bowl]? How he handled coming off the bench in the Senior Bowl. … He came in in the third quarter; I thought he showed a lot of poise, a lot of moxie and the team moved immediately with him on the field."

.@PackFootball QB Ryan Finley ran unofficial times of 4.74 and 4.75.



Looks a generally complete prospect, but upside is the question for me. Very curious to see where his velocity is during throwing drills today.#NFLCombine — Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) March 2, 2019

Ryan Finley Runs His First 40 (12:18 p.m.)

Finley clocks an unofficial 4.74 in his first attempt. NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah guessed that Finley would wind up with the New England Patriots. "I could just see him being that quarterback they try to find in the second or third round to try and be that next one up if Tom Brady ever does decide to retire," he said.

Yesterday, Ryan Finley said he merely hoped to beat former NCST teammate Garrett Bradbury's 40 time (4.92) to avoid constant ribbing from his best friend & training partner. Just ran 4.74u, so even if the official adjustment hurts him some, that should be mission accomplished. — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) March 2, 2019

NFL Research Compares Garrett Bradbury To Ryan Kalil (10:15 a.m.)

The Carolina Panthers have been bandied about as a popular landing spot for Bradbury, and he's a near clone to the guy he'd be replacing if that happened, center Ryan Kalil. The USC product just retired, but was a second-round pick (59th overall) in 2007 who went on to earn five Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro honors.

New Ryan Finley interviews come out (10:06 a.m.)

#NCState Quarterback Ryan Finley joined @Fantasy_Guru at the #NFLCombine to talk about his running ability and looking up to fellow #Wolfpack alum Philip Rivers on Fantasy Sports Radio and @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/u7YuahRstM — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) March 2, 2019

Path to the Draft: Philip Rivers a mentor to Ryan Finley by @ChaseGoodbreadhttps://t.co/49PbmXyYle pic.twitter.com/Q2jSNObOhT — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 1, 2019

Recapping Day One, Previewing Day Two (9:45 a.m.)

Once again, The Wolfpacker will be providing live updates on the NFL Combine. Our day one recap can be found here. Versatile blocker Tyler Jones worked out, but center Garrett Bradbury stole the headlines and was one of the big stars nationally, being named a "winner" of the combine by nearly every outlet who did such an article. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks noted of Bradbury: "The NC State standout cemented his standing as a first-round pick with a spectacular showing on the turf. Bradbury lit up the combine with a 4.92-second 40-yard dash and wowed scouts with his excellent work in drills. From his superb balance and body control to his flawless footwork, Bradbury looks like a Pro Bowl-caliber center." Longtime draft guru Tony Pauline added on the Philadelphia Eagles' official site: "Bradbury’s draft stock has been on a straight shot north since the start of the 2018 season and he inched even higher today. His testing numbers – which included 4.93 seconds in the 40 (1.74-second 10-yard split), 34 reps on the bench, and a 31-inch vertical jump – were impressive. Bradbury then looked terrific in position drills and was very smooth. Exiting the Senior Bowl scouts said there was a 90 percent chance Bradbury ended up in the first round. That number is moving closer to 100 percent."

Not a bad #NFLCombine for Garrett Bradbury — may not have elite measurables, but wound up in the 84th percentile (or better) of OL for all tests except for the broad jump. pic.twitter.com/7fgvPcGu64 — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 2, 2019

Several teammates will try to have similar showings to Bradbury today, starting at 10 a.m. on NFL Network: quarterback Ryan Finley, and wideouts Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers. The two pass catchers did bench press yesterday, and all three did media interviews. Harmon tied for eighth at his position with 18 reps of 225, while Meyers notched 13, which tied for 25th out of the 42 receivers who lifted. Linebacker Germaine Pratt — who measured in yesterday at 6-2.5 and 240 pounds — will also do the bench and media interviews today.