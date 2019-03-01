Pack pair do well in verticals (12:18 p.m.)

NC State left tackle Tyler Jones is going through drills on the field after skipping the 40-yard dash. Earlier, he went through other testing, including the vertical leap where his 31.5-inch jump was sixth best among offensive linemen. His teammate, Garrett Bradbury, was just behind him at 31.0 inches, which was tied for seventh.

Tyler Jones appears to skip the 40-yard dash (11:35 a.m.)

As more offensive linemen run the 40-yard dashes, it appears that NC State's All-ACC left tackle Tyler Jones skipped his run. In other news, Bradbury's time was unofficially bested by Texas A&M's Erik McCoy and Boston College's Chris Lindstrom, the latter of whom is battling Bradbury to be the top interior linemen in the draft. Bradbury's official time is 4.92 seconds.

Garrett Bradbury shines (10:47 a.m.)

He still has to go through agility drills, but NC State center Garrett Bradbury has earned universal praise thus far. His updated official 40-yard dash time of 4.92 seconds was fastest of the first group of 18 offensive linemen to run. He did 34 reps on the bench press Thursday, second best among the entire position group. After his work in drills, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said: "I don't know if could have a better day than Bradbury's."

More praise for Garrett Bradbury (9:57 a.m.)

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah expanded on why he is so high on Garrett Bradbury, noting that he is the type that you originally put in the 30s on your draft board and as you get closer to the draft you begin to ask yourself, "What's wrong with this guy?" and move up into the 20s. "You need a center?" Jeremiah asked. "This guy is going to man that position for you for the next 10 years." The NFL Network went through a series of Bradbury's highlights. "He's just a unique player because of his quickness and his ability to get things done laterally," Jeremiah explained.

"You need a center, this guy is going to man that position for you for the next 10 years."@MoveTheSticks with high praise for Garrett Bradbury 💪



Even faster the second time for Bradbury (9:36 a.m.)

Bradbury has the fastest time of the first group of dozen offensive linemen to run, improving slightly on his first 40-yard dash time by going at a 4.93 second split on his second run.

On his second attempt, Garrett Bradbury runs an unofficial 4.93 forty yard dash. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/jNKeN5gMDl — Duane Lively (@DuaneLively) March 1, 2019

Bradbury runs his first 40-yard dash (9:28 a.m.)

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah noted that the elite times to watch for is 5.09 seconds for an offensive tackle and 5.18 seconds for interior linemen. Wolfpack center Garrett Bradbury blew past that on his first run. He was unofficially clocked at 4.95 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a 1.74-second 10-yard split. Jeremiah did not hide his enthusiasm for Bradbury. He compared him to former Carolina Panthers All-Pro center Ryan Kalik and current Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelcie. Jeremiah said that Bradbury was one of his favorite players in the draft. "He’s a phenomenal," Jeremiah said. "I call him the grim reacher cause he reach blocks so many people.”

Garrett Bradbury may have just punched a ticket to first round with a sub-5 40 st 306 lbs. I had him at 4.97. Had 34 bench reps yesterday. Plug and play at center for a decade. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/YMewjwWjuH — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 1, 2019

