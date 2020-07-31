Funderburk was one of two Wolfpack players this offseason to add their names to the NBA's early draft entrant list along with redshirt senior guard Devon Daniels . Daniels was the first of the two to withdraw his name from the draft entry list this summer and is expected to return to the team in 2020-21 as well.

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk is officially returning to NC State Wolfpack basketball for his final season of college eligibility, the team announced Friday.

“I want to thank my parents, as well as my teammates and the coaching staff at NC State, for their support over these last few months while I pursued my dream of playing professional basketball,” Funderburk said.

“It was a unique process, especially this year with everything going on in the world, but I appreciate everybody that took the time to give me feedback. At this time, I’m announcing my decision to return to NC State for my senior season. I think we have all the pieces to have a great season and I’m excited to help lead the team back to the NCAA Tournament.”

Funderburk averaged 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a redshirt junior last season. The Cleveland, Ohio native led NC State in scoring in conference games where he upped his average to 13.4 points per game against ACC foes.

He scored a career-high 22 points on Dec. 29, 2019 in the Pack’s win over Appalachian State. Funderburk’s career-high against an ACC opponent is 21 points in NC State’s 88-66 win over sixth-ranked Duke on Feb. 19, 2020.

The rising senior shot 60.9 percent from the field in the 2019-20 season which led the team and ranked as the third-highest single-season field goal percentage in program history. He will enter his senior campaign with a career field goal percentage of 58.3 percent which is the second-highest in program history.