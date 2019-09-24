Here is a rundown of how NC State football’s scheduled opponents did this past week during week four of the season.

Aug. 31 vs. East Carolina (2-2), 34-6 NC State

The combination of East Carolina's defense, ground game and kicking led it to a 19-7 win over William & Mary from the FCS ranks. The Pirates held its opponent to just 260 total yards while piling up 270 rushing yards of its own on the ground. ECU though had problems reaching the end zone, which would have probably had turned the game into a rout. Jake Verity made 4 of 5 field goals, with three of the makes coming from distances of 33 yards or shorter. ECU is at Old Dominion Saturday.

Sept. 7 vs. Western Carolina (1-2), 41-0 NC State

The Catamounts had a bye week, and it will travel to Chattanooga this weekend.

Sept. 14 at West Virginia (3-1, 1-0 Big 12), 44-27 West Virginia

West Virginia never trailed but it had to battle for a 29-24 win at Kansas. The Mountaineers rushed for an impressive 192 yards and three scores and utilized a conservative passing attack (quarterback Austin Kendall completed 25 of 37 passes for 202 yards). Kansas though outgained West Virginia in total yards 417-394, with QB Carter Stanley completing 19 of 25 passes for 275 yards and three scores to keep the Jayhawks in the contest. West Virginia has a bye week this Saturday before hosting Texas.

Sept. 21 vs. Ball State (1-3), 34-23 NC State

Sept. 28 at Florida State (2-2, 1-1 ACC)

FSU is consistent: it gets out to a lead and then blows it. The only question is does it win the game. This Saturday, it did. Florida State led Louisville 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but then allowed Louisville to score the next 24 points to lead 24-21 up until midway through the fourth quarter, when FSU got the first of two late scores to pull out a 35-24 home win. Starting quarterback James Blackman hurt his knee after completing 11 of 14 passes for 127 yards, but former Wisconsin starter Alex Hornibrook reliably filled in and completed 15 of 20 passes for 255 yards and two scores. The Noles also continue to ride star running back Cam Akers heavily. He had 29 rushes for 112 yards and three scores. FSU's defense piled up six sacks.

Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse (2-2, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse jumped out to a 21-0 lead and led 38-19 midway through the third quarter against Western Michigan. It then allowed two straight WMU touchdowns to close the lead to 38-33 going into the fourth, but the Orange finished strong with two TDs to win 52-33. Quarterback Tommy DeVito had his best game for the Orange, completing 27 of 35 passes for 287 yards and four scores and rushing nine times for 85 yards and a TD. Receiver Trishon Jackson was his favorite target with six receptions for 141 yards and two scores, and North Carolina native running back Moe Neal ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. The defense though had a third straight rough outing. WMU threw for 356 yards and rushed for 201 yards in the loss. Syracuse hosts Holy Cross Saturday.

Oct. 19 at Boston College (3-1, 1-0 ACC)

Boston College went on the road to play at Rutgers and trailed 14-13 until the Eagles connected on a field goal on the final play of the first half. BC used two second half touchdowns to eventually prevail 30-16. Star running back AJ Dillon rushed 32 times for 150 yards and two scores, helping the Eagles roll up 277 total yards on the ground. That offset a tough afternoon for quarterback Anthony Brown, who completed 13 of 25 passes for 159 yards. BC's defense allowed Rutgers' Artur Sitkowski to complete 23 of 33 passes for 304 yards and did not get a sack. In fact, the hardest hit Sitkowski took may have been from his own teammate (see video below).

This week, Boston College will host Wake Forest.

here's a new one: Rutgers OL punches his own QBpic.twitter.com/gxSC7pPTXy — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 21, 2019

Nov. 2 at Wake Forest (4-0)

The Demon Deacons concluded its non conference slate with a 49-7 home win over Elon from the FCS ranks. Quarterback Jamie Newman continued his unbelievable start to the year by completing 27 of 35 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns. Overall Wake Forest piled up 607 total yards of offense while holding Elon to 183 yards. WFU is at Boston College this weekend.

Nov. 9 vs. No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

Unsurprisingly Clemson crushed Charlotte, 52-10. Perhaps in acknowledging the talent disparity, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney played 111 Tigers in the game. Nine different players had carries, three different quarterbacks threw between 7-9 pass attempts, and 14 players caught passes, none more than three. Clemson is at UNC this weekend.

Nov. 16 vs. Louisville (2-2, 0-1 ACC)

The Cardinals scored 24 unanswered points to take a 24-21 lead at Florida State but allowed two fourth quarter scores to lose 35-24. Quarterback Malik Cunningham made his second straight start and played well, completing 16 of 27 passes for 286 yards and two scorers with one pick. He helped the Cards to gain 410 total yards, but the defense allowed 522 yards to FSU, who played much of the game without its starting QB. The Cards enjoy a bye week this weekend.

Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech (1-2, 0-1 ACC)

The Yellow Jackets had a bye week. It will play at Temple Saturday.

Nov. 30 vs. UNC (2-2, 1-0 ACC)