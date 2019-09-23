NC State football head coach Dave Doeren acknowledged postgame it was not always pretty, but the Wolfpack prevailed 34-23 over visiting Ball State. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key Moment Of The Game

The game was ended for all intents and purposes when redshirt sophomore receiver Thayer Thomas fielded a line-drive rugby punt at the NC State 24-yard line and weaved his way through the Ball State coverage unit for a 76-yard touchdown, putting NC State up 27-7 with 13:03 left in the third quarter. It was NC State’s first punt return for a score since Nyheim Hines ran one back against Pittsburgh in 2017.

Three Things That Worked

1. Second quarter Matthew McKay Who knows if a fire was lit under McKay after watching his classmate, redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman, receive a series in the second quarter. Whatever the reason, for three drives after that McKay looked the part of a bonafide Wolfpack starting quarterback. He went 10-of-13 passing for 127 yards and ran twice for nine yards, including a touchdown. He was an impressive 3 of 3 on third downs for 26 yards, too. The first two drives resulted in touchdowns. The last started at the NC State 20-yard line with 27 seconds left and ended at the Ball State 36, giving the Pack a chance for a 53-yard field goal that missed wide left. 2. Big plays on special teams NC State did not have much to brag about in the second half, but it received two huge plays from its special teams. One was the aforementioned punt return for a touchdown. The other was redshirt sophomore receiver Max Fisher blocking a punt that was picked up by redshirt freshman corner Malik Dunlap and nearly returned for a touchdown. Dunlap was tackled at the Ball State 7, and three plays later McKay ran for a score. 3. Defense for three quarters Statistically, Ball State has one of the better passing attacks in the country. They entered the game 11th nationally at 348.3 yards per game. Yet they were contained effectively for three quarters by NC State. The Cardinals had just 173 yards passing at that point on 37 attempts and overall had only 247 total yards.

Three Things That Did Not Work

1. Second half offense It was an issue for a second straight week. In a loss at West Virginia, NC State had just five first downs and 97 total yards after halftime. It scored six points, three of which came after its defense forced a turnover at the West Virginia 21-yard line. This Saturday, NC State had five first downs and 104 total yards after the break, and the only seven points it contributed came after the blocked punt. Of particular concern is the passing attack netting only 16 yards against a Ball State defense that entered the contest allowing 304.3 yards per contest in the air. 2. Fourth quarter defense After allowing Ball State only 4.0 yards per play in 61 snaps through three quarters, the Wolfpack defense gave up 8.5 yards a play in the fourth quarter. Ball State had 26 plays and gained 170 total yards, including going 15-of-20 passing for 160 yards. 3. Offensive line focus NC State finished the game with nine penalties for 62 yards. Six of them were false starts on the offensive line, and there were multiple offenders (at least four officially). The line was also called for a holding penalty.

Position-By-Position Battles