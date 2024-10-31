Advertisement

Published Oct 31, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 31
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Kevin Keatts wanted players to figure it out

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State's Jayden Taylor, Mike O'Connell after win

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Stanford

The Wolfpack Central — NC State's depth chart for Stanford game

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State players enjoy bye week, focused on Stanford

Raleigh News & Observer —‘Competitive fervor’ with a soft spot: NC football recruit all about teamwork, family

Charlotte Observer — The Observer’s 2024 Cabarrus County girls’ high school basketball preview

Charlotte Observer — Three takeaways from NC State Wolfpack men’s basketball exhibition win over Lees-McRae

Fayetteville Observer — Who stood out in NC State basketball’s exhibition game vs Lees-McRae?

Technician — NC State men’s basketball narrowly escapes exhibition with 79-75 win over Lees-McRae

GoPack.com — Pack Wraps Up Preseason with Exhibition Win over Lees-McRae

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Videos of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

