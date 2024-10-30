Advertisement

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 29

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 29

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Stanford game

NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Stanford game

NC State returns to action hosting Stanford at 12 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State welcomed having much-needed bye week

NC State welcomed having much-needed bye week

NC State entered the bye week 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC, and welcomed the chance to rest, heal and self-study.

 • Jacey Zembal
Superlatives from NC State's schedule

Superlatives from NC State's schedule

NC State kicks off its season against South Carolina-Upstate on Nov. 4. Click here for the top players NCSU will face.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers

Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers

NC State will have eight newcomers on the team this season.

 • Jacey Zembal

Published Oct 30, 2024
Video reel: NC State players enjoy bye week, focused on Stanford
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State had its bye week a little later than usual this season, but it allowed for some players to use the time off wisely.

From seeing family to spending time at the North Carolina state fair across the street from Carter-Finley Stadium, the players welcomed time off from a grind that started in late July.

NC State returns to action to host struggling Stanford at 12 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey and redshirt sophomore nickel Isaiah Crowell met with the media Tuesday, and redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers and senior safety Bishop Fitzgerald talked to the media Wednesday.

Click below to watch the various videos:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

