Video reel: NC State players enjoy bye week, focused on Stanford

NC State had its bye week a little later than usual this season, but it allowed for some players to use the time off wisely.
From seeing family to spending time at the North Carolina state fair across the street from Carter-Finley Stadium, the players welcomed time off from a grind that started in late July.
NC State returns to action to host struggling Stanford at 12 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey and redshirt sophomore nickel Isaiah Crowell met with the media Tuesday, and redshirt freshman wide receiver Noah Rogers and senior safety Bishop Fitzgerald talked to the media Wednesday.
Click below to watch the various videos:
