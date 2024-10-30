Video reel: NC State's Jayden Taylor, Mike O'Connell after win

in other news
Retiring NC State QB Grayson McCall has range of emotions
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall retired from football last week, and he gave the reasons why Tuesday.
Scouting video: Senior four-star WR commit Je'rel Bolder
MARSHVILLE — NC State senior wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder had a big spring and summer.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 29
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Stanford game
NC State returns to action hosting Stanford at 12 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.
NC State welcomed having much-needed bye week
NC State entered the bye week 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC, and welcomed the chance to rest, heal and self-study.
NC State senior shooting guard Jayden Taylor and senior point guard Mike O'Connell took questions from the media following a 79-75 exhibition win over Lees-McRae on Wednesday at the Lenovo Center.
