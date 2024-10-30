Advertisement

Video reel: NC State's Jayden Taylor, Mike O'Connell after win
NC State senior shooting guard Jayden Taylor and senior point guard Mike O'Connell took questions from the media following a 79-75 exhibition win over Lees-McRae on Wednesday at the Lenovo Center.

Click below to watch their interviews:

