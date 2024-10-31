NC State feels refreshed going into Stanford game

in other news
Cardinal Sports Report's Ben Parker breaks down Stanford
Stanford Sports Report publisher Ben Parker of the Rivals.com network breaks down Stanford football.
Pack Pros: Week 8 in the NFL
Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.
NC State QB Grayson McCall understands his path has changed
NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Grayson McCall knew what the move was, but that didn’t make his decision easier.
Retiring NC State QB Grayson McCall has range of emotions
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall retired from football last week, and he gave the reasons why Tuesday.
Scouting video: Senior four-star WR commit Je'rel Bolder
MARSHVILLE — NC State senior wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder had a big spring and summer.
in other news
Cardinal Sports Report's Ben Parker breaks down Stanford
Stanford Sports Report publisher Ben Parker of the Rivals.com network breaks down Stanford football.
Pack Pros: Week 8 in the NFL
Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.
NC State QB Grayson McCall understands his path has changed
NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Grayson McCall knew what the move was, but that didn’t make his decision easier.
NC State has had two weeks to heal and hit the refresh button going into Saturday's home game against Stanford.
The Wolfpack were able to self-scout, improve upon techniques and get some younger players ready. NC State traditionally uses the bye week as an opportunity to work with freshman players, who are expected to redshirt. NCAA rules allow players to play four games and and a postseason contest, and not burn their redshirt.