Published Oct 31, 2024
NC State feels refreshed going into Stanford game
Jacey Zembal
NC State has had two weeks to heal and hit the refresh button going into Saturday's home game against Stanford.

The Wolfpack were able to self-scout, improve upon techniques and get some younger players ready. NC State traditionally uses the bye week as an opportunity to work with freshman players, who are expected to redshirt. NCAA rules allow players to play four games and and a postseason contest, and not burn their redshirt.

