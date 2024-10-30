Advertisement

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 29

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Stanford game

NC State returns to action hosting Stanford at 12 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State welcomed having much-needed bye week

NC State entered the bye week 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC, and welcomed the chance to rest, heal and self-study.

 • Jacey Zembal
Superlatives from NC State's schedule

NC State kicks off its season against South Carolina-Upstate on Nov. 4. Click here for the top players NCSU will face.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers

NC State will have eight newcomers on the team this season.

 • Jacey Zembal

Published Oct 30, 2024
NC State's depth chart for Stanford game
The Wolfpack Central staff
The Wolfpack Central staff

NC State hasn’t had a depth chart in recent games, but released one this week.

Some of the changes include having junior Wesley Grimes as the starter at receiver at X spot, with freshman Terrell Anderson and redshirt junior Dacari Collins behind him.

The Z receiver has redshirt freshman Noah Rogers on the first string with freshman Keenan Jackson and redshirt junior Jakolbe Baldwin behind him.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Ashton Locklear is now second string at the inside wide receiver position, with redshirt junior Jalen Coit at third string.

Offensive lineman turned tight end Matt McCabe is now second string at left guard, with redshirt sophomore Valen Erickson on the third string. McCabe will need a New jersey number.

Senior Dawson Jaramillo is listed as the second string center, with redshirt sophomore Rylan Vann on third strong. Additionally, redshirt freshman Kamen Smith is second string at right guard, and true freshman Trenton Mitchell is second string at left tackle.

Redshirt junior tight end Dante Daniels is the starter, with redshirt junior Reid Mitchell behind him.

The defense has redshirt junior defensive end Travali Price and redshirt freshman Isaiah Shirley as “or” at defensive end.

Redshirt freshman Kamal Bonner is first string at strongside linebacker, and freshman Zane Williams is second string.

Senior Devon Betty is the starter at middle linebacker, with freshman Cannon Lewis his backup.

Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Crowell has become the backup at nickel behind redshirt freshman Tamarcus Cooley.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

16

Cedrick Bailey

6-6

210

Fr.

****

12

Lex Thomas

5-11

195

R-Fr.

***

Running backs
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

7

Jordan Waters

6-0

224

Sr.

***

0

Kendrick Raphael or

5-11

205

Soph.

****

20

Daylan Smothers

5-11

195

R-Fr.

****

Wide receivers
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

X

6

Wesley Grimes

6-2

193

Jr.

****

80

Terrell Anderson

6-2

204

Fr.

****

86

Dacari Collins

6-4

214

R-Jr.

****

Z

5

Noah Rogers

6-2

205

R-Fr.

****

82

Keenan Jackson

6-3

200

Fr.

****

84

Jakolbe Baldwin

6-0

196

R-Jr.

***

IWR

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

189

Soph.

****

27

Ashton Locklear

6-1

186

R-Soph.


21

Jalen Coit

5-11

172

R-Jr.

***

Tight ends
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

TE

87

Dante Daniels

6-6

272

R-Jr.

49

Reid Mitchell

6-4

256

R-Jr.

Flex Y

15

Justin Joly

6-3

251

Jr.

**

11

Javonte Vereen

6-4

220

Soph.

****

Offensive line
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LT

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

356

R-Sr.


78

Trenton Mitchell

6-6

319

Fr.

***

LG






75

Anthony Carter

6-3

315

R-Jr.

***

46

Matt McCabe

6-6

308

R-Jr.


54

Valen Erickson

6-4

316

R-Soph.

***

C






56

Zeke Correll

6-3

310

Sr.

****

69

Dawson Jaramillo

6-5

300

Sr.

***

55

Rylan Vann

6-1

297

R-Soph.

***

RG






52

Timothy McKay

6-4

321

Sr.

***

79

Kamen Smith

6-5

323

R-Fr.

***

RT






65

Jacarrius Peak

6-4

298

R-Jr.

***

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

302

R-Jr.

***

Defense

Defensive line
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LE

1

Davin Vann

6-2

276

Sr.

****

97

Noah Potter

6-6

274

Sr.

***

N

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

315

Jr.

****

99

Davin Jackson

6-2

280

R-Soph.

***

RE






13

Travali Price or

6-4

270

R-Jr.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

276

R-Fr.

***

Linebackers
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

SAM

34

Kamal Bonner

6-2

195

R-Fr.

***

35

Zane Williams

5-11

227

Fr.

***

MLB

8

Devon Betty

6-1

232

Sr.

***

33

Cannon Lewis

6-2

223

Fr.

***

WLB






0

Sean Brown

6-0

216

R-Jr.

**

36

Kelvon McBride

6-3

227

R-Fr.

***

Safeties/Nickel
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

NIC

15

Tamarcus Cooley

5-11

205

R-Fr.

***

30

Isaiah Crowell

5-11

184

R-Soph.

***

SS

7

Bishop Fitzgerald

6-0

202

Sr.

***

19

Kerry Martin

6-2

200

Sr.

***

FS

5

Donovan Kaufman

5-10

215

Sr.

****

14

Terrente Hinton

6-3

211

R-Jr.

***

Cornerbacks
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LC

3

Aydan White

6-0

192

Sr.

***

2

Jackson Vick

6-0

183

R-Soph.

***

RC

2

Brandon Cisse

6-0

196

Soph.

***

16

Devon Marshall

5-11

200

Jr.


6

Corey Coley

6-1

188

Sr.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

PK

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

207

R-Soph.


90

Collin Smith

5-9

198

R-Sr.

P

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

220

R-Jr.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

183

R-Soph.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

198

R-Sr.

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

207

R-Soph.

LS






92

Aiden Arias or

6-0

194

Fr.


95

Jake Mann

5-10

232

R-Jr.

H





98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

220

R-Jr.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

183

R-Fr.

PR





21

Jalen Coit or

5-11

172

R-Soph.

***

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

189

Soph.

****

KOR

5

Donovan Kaufman

5-10

215

Sr.

****

20

Daylan Smothers

5-11

195

R-Fr.

****

