NC State's depth chart for Stanford game

NC State hasn’t had a depth chart in recent games, but released one this week.
Some of the changes include having junior Wesley Grimes as the starter at receiver at X spot, with freshman Terrell Anderson and redshirt junior Dacari Collins behind him.
The Z receiver has redshirt freshman Noah Rogers on the first string with freshman Keenan Jackson and redshirt junior Jakolbe Baldwin behind him.
Redshirt sophomore receiver Ashton Locklear is now second string at the inside wide receiver position, with redshirt junior Jalen Coit at third string.
Offensive lineman turned tight end Matt McCabe is now second string at left guard, with redshirt sophomore Valen Erickson on the third string. McCabe will need a New jersey number.
Senior Dawson Jaramillo is listed as the second string center, with redshirt sophomore Rylan Vann on third strong. Additionally, redshirt freshman Kamen Smith is second string at right guard, and true freshman Trenton Mitchell is second string at left tackle.
Redshirt junior tight end Dante Daniels is the starter, with redshirt junior Reid Mitchell behind him.
The defense has redshirt junior defensive end Travali Price and redshirt freshman Isaiah Shirley as “or” at defensive end.
Redshirt freshman Kamal Bonner is first string at strongside linebacker, and freshman Zane Williams is second string.
Senior Devon Betty is the starter at middle linebacker, with freshman Cannon Lewis his backup.
Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Crowell has become the backup at nickel behind redshirt freshman Tamarcus Cooley.
Offense
Defense
Special Teams
