Published Oct 29, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 29
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Stanford game

The Wolfpack Central — NC State welcomed having much-needed bye week

The Wolfpack Central — Superlatives from NC State's schedule

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers

Raleigh News & Observer —‘He’s got a bright future’: What Dave Doeren said about Grayson McCall’s retirement

Fayetteville Observer — ACC basketball power rankings: Duke, UNC lead the way in 2024-25

Technician — NC State football’s chances to secure bowl eligibility

Technician — Preseason superlatives for star-studded NC State women’s basketball lineup

Technician — Haunted by greatness: How NC State men’s basketball broke a curse

GoPack.com — Women’s Basketball Hosts Anderson for Free Exhibition

GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Free Exhibition Wednesday at Lenovo Center

Social media posts of the day

Videos of the day

