Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 29

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Stanford game
The Wolfpack Central — NC State welcomed having much-needed bye week
The Wolfpack Central — Superlatives from NC State's schedule
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: Meet NC State's eight newcomers
Raleigh News & Observer —‘He’s got a bright future’: What Dave Doeren said about Grayson McCall’s retirement
Fayetteville Observer — ACC basketball power rankings: Duke, UNC lead the way in 2024-25
Technician — NC State football’s chances to secure bowl eligibility
Technician — Preseason superlatives for star-studded NC State women’s basketball lineup
Technician — Haunted by greatness: How NC State men’s basketball broke a curse
GoPack.com — Women’s Basketball Hosts Anderson for Free Exhibition
GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Free Exhibition Wednesday at Lenovo Center
