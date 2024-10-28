NC State welcomed having much-needed bye week

NC State entered the bye week 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC, and welcomed the chance to rest, heal and self-study.

NC State coach Dave Doeren said during his weekly Zoom press conference that sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse could be one of the players who needed the bye week due to missing the last three games with an injury.

NC State doesn't usually have its bye week this deep into the season. Typically it is in the middle of October, though there was one extreme where the Wolfpack had it after three games in 2016. The Wolfpack are 44-37 under Doeren after their first bye week.