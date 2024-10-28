NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Stanford game

The Wolfpack are 4-4 and 1-3 in the ACC and Stanford is 2-6 and 1-4 in the league. The Cardinal lost 27-24 vs. Wake Forest last Saturday and are on a five-game winning.

“All right, I was going back to our game with Cal it was a really good game and a heck of a comeback by our guys. Go eight straight games and finish that run with a long road trip. [We had a] long flight, bus ride, all those things, coast-to-coast and to come back after two tough one possession losses. It says a lot about the fight in the staff and this team. Proud of the guys being resilient, and we are getting better and improving and you can see that in a lot of areas.

“Really proud of the guys in the staff for just showing and showcasing our perseverance, our toughness and our togetherness. Cal is a good football team. If they had a kicker, they probably won three more games. They have a really good defense and lead the conference in turnover margin and scoring defense. So to win this game on the road was a heck of a game. The passion and will to win of our players in the fourth quarter was really beautiful thing to see.

“Some guys stepped up in that quarter and it's really cool when you see a captain and some of your older players make some critical plays to help you win a game. I saw that with Davin Vann taking his pass rush to another level. The two sacks in the fourth quarter. Bishop Fitzgerald, senior safety making some key plays and pass breakups on critical downs.

“Can't say enough about C.J. Bailey and his improvement, how he's grown not just as a player, but as a leader. Finding chemistry with his guys, you see it with different players and growth with him and Justin Joly and K.C. [Kevin Concepcion], Noah [Rogers], Dakari [Collins]. Giving guys chances to make plays down the field with balls that the defense can't make plays on. Wesley Grimes made a really nice play. Keenan [Jackson] and Terrell [Anderson] continue to improve.

“Then obviously Hollywood Smothers has been explosive for us, catching the football and running after the catch. You just see C.J.'s confidence growing. I like how he's giving his guys a chance to make plays. He's protecting the ball better.

“We played complimentary football in that fourth quarter and we've played really well in the fourth quarter this year, with the exception of the end of the Wake [Forest] game. I think our guys have really done a good job. Now obviously, from an improvement standpoint, something we need to do better at the beginning of games.

“I think the bye week came at a good time. We were able to get some needed rest, get healthier for this four-game span that we have in November and dive into ourselves from a critical standpoint and self scout. With tendencies, breaking down schemes, looking at players and what they're doing well, what they're not doing well, communicating those things in a productive way to our guys.

“Looking at things we can do better, things that we need to spend more time on, things that we need to improve. Tendencies and how we can break them is a good blend of recovery time for the guys physically, so that they could get fresh but also reset mentally. Then getting on the field and in the film room so they can grow and putting together a plan for them to do so. Not just in fundamentals, but with scheme for us as coaches.

“In that game, I thought the conversion downs were the difference. We won the third-down battle, fourth-down battle on both sides of the football. We're able to stay on the field in a lot of cases on third down offensively and get off the field. We were 2-for-2 on fourth down, they were 0-for-2 on fourth down in some critical downs.

“Red zone football, same thing. We were able to hold them to field goals and we're able to get some touchdowns and make our kicks inside the red zone. So, some improvements, some momentum going into a bye, which is great for the football team.

"Now, we move on to this four-game stretch starting with Stanford and home game, excited to be back home for the next two games, last two home games for us. Our crowd was amazing at the last home game. We'd love to have you here in full force for these next two final games of the year and bring that energy and help us in our efforts to finish strong. You guys are a factor at home. This needs to be, these next two games, need to have that. Gives us the best opportunity to finish strong in a very critical month of the season.

“Stanford's a tough team. Physically, when you watch the film, they play really hard. They've had three different quarterbacks and they're all athletic guys that can run around. Very impressed with their receiver, No. 13 [sophomore Elic Ayomanor]. He's one of the better receivers that we've played in our conference.

“On the defensive side, they have three defensive ends that are very identical in build. When you look at No. 23 [junior linebacker David Bailey], No. 11 [junior linebacker Tevarua Tafiti] and No. 44 [junior linebacker Ernest Cooper], they're long athletic edge players. They scored two defensive touchdowns in their Wake Forest game. Present a lot of different things, a lot of zone coverage, but two different fronts, even and odd and some pressures. They do a nice job mixing it up up front and adding different guys in for a fourth, a fifth, sixth rusher.

“Really focusing on how we can get better and continue to grow with the young guys that we're playing with, particularly on offense. Getting some healthier guys back in the fold. [Sophomore cornerback] Brandon Cissé practiced for us this week so far, and looks like he's ready to return, which is great for our secondary.

“Just finding those little things, the turnover margin and finishing critical plays. Every football game comes down to four or five plays, and you just don't know when they're gonna happen. Pushing these guys to make those plays in practice, just playing fast and physical and together.

“As I said, November is a really critical month in college football for all programs. You're putting yourself in a position to have postseason play or not. I love to finish and I know our players do, and look forward to the opportunity to do so here these next four games.”