Advertisement

in other news

The Run Down

The Run Down

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

 • Jacey Zembal
Week in sound bites for California game

Week in sound bites for California game

NC State are looking to get back to .500 and its first ACC win today.

 • Jacey Zembal
Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

ROLESVILLE — Rolesville (N.C.) High safety Marquis Bryant has emerged as one of the top prospects in the class of 2027.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 18

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 18

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 49 in the country.

 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

The Run Down

The Run Down

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

 • Jacey Zembal
Week in sound bites for California game

Week in sound bites for California game

NC State are looking to get back to .500 and its first ACC win today.

 • Jacey Zembal
Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

ROLESVILLE — Rolesville (N.C.) High safety Marquis Bryant has emerged as one of the top prospects in the class of 2027.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 20, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 20
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — California game grades by PFF

The Wolfpack Central — NC State gets some luck, also made own luck

The Wolfpack Central — Video: Daylan Smothers makes plays in passing game

The Wolfpack Central — Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays

The Wolfpack Central — Video: Freshman QB Cedrick Bailey leads NC State to win

The Wolfpack Central — NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win

The Wolfpack Central —Final: NC State 24, California 23

The Wolfpack Central — The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California

Golden Bear Report — Victory slips away again as Cal drops fourth straight in loss to NC State

Golden Bear Report — WATCH: Cal postgame press conference following 1-point loss to NC State

Charlotte Observer — ‘Every win for us is vital’: NC State hopes victory over Cal turns into more after bye

Charlotte Observer — Go West, Wolfpack: NC State football rallies past Cal to win first ACC game of season

Fayetteville Observer — 'Wolfpack's not for soft people': How NC State rallied at Cal for win

Fayetteville Observer — VIDEO: Lincoln coach Julius Hodge talks Duke, NC State

Technician — NC State volleyball cruises past Notre Dame in 3-0 sweep

Technician — Bailey-led double-digit comeback helps NC State football overcome Cal 24-23

Technician — No. 23 NC State men’s soccer earns first top-10 win in six years with 5-1 victory over No. 10 SMU

GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Clemson on Sunday Matchup

GoPack.com — 13-Point Fourth Quarter Comeback Gives NC State First Conference Victory of the Season

GoPack.com — Pack’s Scoring Frenzy Secures Top-10 Win On Senior Night

GoPack.com — NC State Women Take 7th, Men 26th at Wisconsin Pre-Nationals

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sweep Irish in Friday Night Showdown

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Videos of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


Advertisement
Advertisement