Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 20

in other news
Week in sound bites for California game
NC State are looking to get back to .500 and its first ACC win today.
Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges
ROLESVILLE — Rolesville (N.C.) High safety Marquis Bryant has emerged as one of the top prospects in the class of 2027.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 18
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
NC State football commitments in action — Week 7
NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 49 in the country.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — California game grades by PFF
The Wolfpack Central — NC State gets some luck, also made own luck
The Wolfpack Central — Video: Daylan Smothers makes plays in passing game
The Wolfpack Central — Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays
The Wolfpack Central — Video: Freshman QB Cedrick Bailey leads NC State to win
The Wolfpack Central — NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win
The Wolfpack Central —Final: NC State 24, California 23
The Wolfpack Central — The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California
Golden Bear Report — Victory slips away again as Cal drops fourth straight in loss to NC State
Golden Bear Report — WATCH: Cal postgame press conference following 1-point loss to NC State
Charlotte Observer — ‘Every win for us is vital’: NC State hopes victory over Cal turns into more after bye
Charlotte Observer — Go West, Wolfpack: NC State football rallies past Cal to win first ACC game of season
Fayetteville Observer — 'Wolfpack's not for soft people': How NC State rallied at Cal for win
Fayetteville Observer — VIDEO: Lincoln coach Julius Hodge talks Duke, NC State
Technician — NC State volleyball cruises past Notre Dame in 3-0 sweep
Technician — Bailey-led double-digit comeback helps NC State football overcome Cal 24-23
Technician — No. 23 NC State men’s soccer earns first top-10 win in six years with 5-1 victory over No. 10 SMU
GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Clemson on Sunday Matchup
GoPack.com — 13-Point Fourth Quarter Comeback Gives NC State First Conference Victory of the Season
GoPack.com — Pack’s Scoring Frenzy Secures Top-10 Win On Senior Night
GoPack.com — NC State Women Take 7th, Men 26th at Wisconsin Pre-Nationals
Social media posts of the day
Videos of the day
