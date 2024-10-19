Final: NC State 24, California 23

NC State earned its first ACC win this season and inched closer to becoming bowl eligible. The Wolfpack improved to 4-4 overall and 1-3 ACC, and the Bears fell to 3-4 and 0-4 in the league.

Halftime statistics (7:07 p.m.)

NC State takes the lead (6:34 p.m.)

Short pass to redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers and he goes 41 yards for a touchdown, and NC State leads 24-23 with 6:32 left in the game.

NC State answers with a touchdown (6:20 p.m.)

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey completes a 11-yard pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Dacari Collins to the one-yard line. Then on fourth and one, Bailey finds Collins for the touchdown to make it 23-17 Bears with 11:33 left.

Statistics through three quarters (6:12 p.m.)

Fumbled punt sets up Cal score (6:09 p.m.)

California sophomore running back Jaivian Thomas goes off the left side for a 7-yard touchdown run and California leads 23-10 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter. The score was set up by punt returner Jalen Coits fumble at NCSU 16-yard line.

Third field goal by Cal (5:43 p.m.)

Freshman kicker Derek Morris makes the 23-yard field goal to stretch it to 16-10 with 9:10 left in the third quarter.

Halftime statistics (5:08 p.m.)

Second field goal for California (5:06 p.m.)

Freshman kicker Derek Morris makes the 26-yard field goal and California leads 13-10 with seven seconds left in the second quarter.

California ties game at 10-10 (4:55 p.m.)

California had some self-inflicted wounds, but new kicker Derek Morris, a freshman, makes a 41-yard field goal to tie the game 10-10 with 1:12 left in the second quarter.

NC State takes lead (4:45 p.m.)

NC State sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion with a Wildcat two-yard touchdown run and NC State leads 10-7 with 3:20 left in the second quarter. The score was set up by NC State going for it on fourth down and eight and throwing it 31 yards to redshirt junior quarterback Justin Joly for 31 yards to the one-yard line.

First quarter statistics (4:15 p.m.)

NC State's drive stalls, kicks FG (4:08 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett makes the 27-yard field goal to make it 7-3 Cal with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. NC State had reached the two-yard line.

California scores first (3:43 p.m.)

California sophomore running back Jaivian Thomas went up the middle for a 49-yard touchdown run to give the Bears an early 7-0 lead with 13:47 left in the first quarter.