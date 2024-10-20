Advertisement

The Run Down

The Run Down

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

 • Jacey Zembal
Week in sound bites for California game

Week in sound bites for California game

NC State are looking to get back to .500 and its first ACC win today.

 • Jacey Zembal
Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

ROLESVILLE — Rolesville (N.C.) High safety Marquis Bryant has emerged as one of the top prospects in the class of 2027.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 18

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 18

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 49 in the country.

 • Jacey Zembal

Published Oct 20, 2024
California game grades by PFF
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 24-23 win at California on Saturday in front of 35,303 fans at Memorial Stadium.

