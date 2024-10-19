The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at California

in other news
Three schools attempting to flip NC State WR commit Jamar Browder
Three colleges are attempting to flip NC State senior wide receiver commit Jamar Browder.
Pack Pros: Week 6 in the NFL
Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.
The review: NC State can't overcome three turnovers
NC State fell to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC with a frustrating 24-17 home loss against Syracuse on Saturday.
Scouting California
NC State is badly in need of a win with the bye week looming, but California is also winless in ACC action.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Desperation is starting to settle in for NC State football team, who need to win three more games to become bowl eligible this season.
The Wolfpack (3-4 overall, 0-3 ACC) play at California (3-3, 0-3 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET today on the ACC Network. Cal
