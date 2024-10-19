Advertisement

in other news

Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

ROLESVILLE — Rolesville (N.C.) High safety Marquis Bryant has emerged as one of the top prospects in the class of 2027.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 18

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 18

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 49 in the country.

 • Jacey Zembal
Local standout Quinton Cypher has watched NC State twice

Local standout Quinton Cypher has watched NC State twice

ROLESVILLE — Some players check nearly all the boxes of being a NC State football recruiting target.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 17

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 17

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

Sophomore DB Marquis Bryant checking out various colleges

ROLESVILLE — Rolesville (N.C.) High safety Marquis Bryant has emerged as one of the top prospects in the class of 2027.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 18

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 18

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

NC State football commitments in action — Week 7

NC State has 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 49 in the country.

 • Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 19, 2024
NC State makes enough big plays to pull off first ACC win
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Dave Doeren takes questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 24-23 win at California on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif.

Click below to watch the video:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement