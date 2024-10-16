Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

Advertisement

in other news

NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset

NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset

NC State football landed Antioch (Tenn.) High senior offensive lineman Ta'Khyian Whitset on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before California

NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before California

NC State coach Dave Doeren knows what is needed for the Wolfpack to turn things around, but it won't be easy.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State traveling three time zones away

NC State traveling three time zones away

NC State doesn’t normally play in the state of California, but college football has forever been changed.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Tackle Brady Sakowitz ready to help build NC State's 2026 class

Tackle Brady Sakowitz ready to help build NC State's 2026 class

Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal junior tackle Brady Sakowitz has attended NC State’s last two home games.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset felt like priority for NC State

Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset felt like priority for NC State

Antioch (Tenn.) High senior left tackle Ta’Khyian Whitset knew life was moving fast last week.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset

NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset

NC State football landed Antioch (Tenn.) High senior offensive lineman Ta'Khyian Whitset on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before California

NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before California

NC State coach Dave Doeren knows what is needed for the Wolfpack to turn things around, but it won't be easy.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State traveling three time zones away

NC State traveling three time zones away

NC State doesn’t normally play in the state of California, but college football has forever been changed.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 16, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting California

The Wolfpack Central — NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC

The Wolfpack Central — NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California

The Wolfpack Central — Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California

The Wolfpack Central — Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer

The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Brady Sakowitz

Raleigh News & Observer —Who is picked to win the ACC basketball title? Two shades of blue are dominant (again)

Raleigh News & Observer —ACC women’s basketball preseason poll and all-conference teams announced

Raleigh News & Observer —Payton Wilson’s newest distinction? NC State football Ring of Honor inductee

Fayetteville Observer — ACC basketball: Preseason poll, awards, honors ahead of 2024-25 season

Fayetteville Observer — What is Dave Doeren’s salary, buyout as NC State football coach?

Technician — No. 23 NC State men’s soccer settles for 1-1 draw against No. 21 Hofstra

GoPack.com — #23 Men’s Soccer Hangs Another Draw with #21 Hofstra

GoPack.com — Women’s Basketball Projected to Finish Second; Three with Preseason All-ACC Honors

GoPack.com — Women's Basketball Begins Season at No. 9 in AP Top 25

GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Hit the Road, Set to Face Notre Dame and No. 4 Lousiville

GoPack.com — WILSON TO JOIN WOLFPACK FOOTBALL RING OF HONOR

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Videos of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement