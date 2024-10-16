Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

in other news
NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset
NC State football landed Antioch (Tenn.) High senior offensive lineman Ta'Khyian Whitset on Saturday.
NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before California
NC State coach Dave Doeren knows what is needed for the Wolfpack to turn things around, but it won't be easy.
NC State traveling three time zones away
NC State doesn’t normally play in the state of California, but college football has forever been changed.
Tackle Brady Sakowitz ready to help build NC State's 2026 class
Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal junior tackle Brady Sakowitz has attended NC State’s last two home games.
Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset felt like priority for NC State
Antioch (Tenn.) High senior left tackle Ta’Khyian Whitset knew life was moving fast last week.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting California
The Wolfpack Central — NC State picked to finish in eighth place in ACC
The Wolfpack Central — NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California
The Wolfpack Central — Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California
The Wolfpack Central — Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer
The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitment analysis: Tackle Brady Sakowitz
Raleigh News & Observer —Who is picked to win the ACC basketball title? Two shades of blue are dominant (again)
Raleigh News & Observer —ACC women’s basketball preseason poll and all-conference teams announced
Raleigh News & Observer —Payton Wilson’s newest distinction? NC State football Ring of Honor inductee
Fayetteville Observer — ACC basketball: Preseason poll, awards, honors ahead of 2024-25 season
Fayetteville Observer — What is Dave Doeren’s salary, buyout as NC State football coach?
Technician — No. 23 NC State men’s soccer settles for 1-1 draw against No. 21 Hofstra
GoPack.com — #23 Men’s Soccer Hangs Another Draw with #21 Hofstra
GoPack.com — Women’s Basketball Projected to Finish Second; Three with Preseason All-ACC Honors
GoPack.com — Women's Basketball Begins Season at No. 9 in AP Top 25
GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Hit the Road, Set to Face Notre Dame and No. 4 Lousiville
