Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer

Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan has decommitted from Rutgers following his unofficial visit to NC State on Saturday, and the Wolfpack have come through with a scholarship offer.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Kenan wasn’t sure if NC State was going to offer. He’s been attending recruiting events for over a year in Raleigh. He attended games against Marshall and North Carolina last year, and went to Junior Day on Jan. 20, 2024. However, when he didn’t get an offer, he turned his attention to other colleges, and eventually picked Rutgers.