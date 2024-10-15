Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 15, 2024
Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan excited about NC State offer
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Senior safety Jakarrion Kenan has decommitted from Rutgers following his unofficial visit to NC State on Saturday, and the Wolfpack have come through with a scholarship offer.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Kenan wasn’t sure if NC State was going to offer. He’s been attending recruiting events for over a year in Raleigh. He attended games against Marshall and North Carolina last year, and went to Junior Day on Jan. 20, 2024. However, when he didn’t get an offer, he turned his attention to other colleges, and eventually picked Rutgers.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement