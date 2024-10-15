Advertisement

Tackle Brady Sakowitz ready to help build NC State's 2026 class

Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal junior tackle Brady Sakowitz has attended NC State's last two home games.

 Jacey Zembal
Senior tackle Ta'Kyhian Whitset felt like priority for NC State

Antioch (Tenn.) High senior left tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset knew life was moving fast last week.

 Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 14

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

 Jacey Zembal
Photo gallery: Syracuse at NC State

Click here to see photos from Syracuse's 24-17 win over NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

 Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 13

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

 Jacey Zembal

 Jacey Zembal
 Jacey Zembal
 Jacey Zembal
Published Oct 15, 2024
NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California
Jacey Zembal
NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers gave a glimpse last Saturday of what the offense had been missing.

Smothers missed the last two games due to an injury, but returned against Syracuse and had one of the best highlights of the season. Smothers took a three-yard pass and immediately broke the tackle of one Syracuse defender, then had three more Orange defensive players converge on him, and then another four players started to give chase at the NCSU 22-yard line.

Smothers outran the second wave and it became a foot-race with SU cornerback Duce Chestnut down the left side of the field. He finally got tackled after gaining 72 yards and it helped put NC State in at least a position to threaten the Orange, if they had recovered the onside kick.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
