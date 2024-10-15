NC State RB Hollywood Smothers ready for California

NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers gave a glimpse last Saturday of what the offense had been missing.

Smothers missed the last two games due to an injury, but returned against Syracuse and had one of the best highlights of the season. Smothers took a three-yard pass and immediately broke the tackle of one Syracuse defender, then had three more Orange defensive players converge on him, and then another four players started to give chase at the NCSU 22-yard line.

Smothers outran the second wave and it became a foot-race with SU cornerback Duce Chestnut down the left side of the field. He finally got tackled after gaining 72 yards and it helped put NC State in at least a position to threaten the Orange, if they had recovered the onside kick.