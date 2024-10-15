Advertisement
Published Oct 15, 2024
Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno breaks down California
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

Golden Bear Report reporter Matt Moreno of the Rivals.com network breaks down California football, who will be hosting NC State on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif.

Click below to watch the video:

