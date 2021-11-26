 Various news and Tweets from Friday morning, concerning NC State Wolfpack athletics.
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 26

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

Various news and Tweets from Friday morning, concerning NC State athletics.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — The Run Down

The Wolfpack Central — Special offer: $1.67 a month for TheWolfpackCentral.com

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Louisiana Tech

The Wolfpack Central — ACC football power rankings

The Wolfpack Central — Opposing views — Andrew Jones on UNC football

Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, North Carolina matchup is primed to add to rivalry’s many memorable moments

Raleigh News & Observer — NC State and UNC football share a similar struggle. Could today’s game be different?

Raleigh News & Observer — These matchups will provide opportunity for NC State against North Carolina tonight

Raleigh News & Observer — Five matchups North Carolina needs to win at N.C. State to upset the Wolfpack

Raleigh News & Observer — Can Sam Howell propel UNC to a victory over NC State in his possible final game as a Tar Heel?

Raleigh News & Observer — UNC secondary could have more options vs NC State despite injury to Ja’Qurious Conley

Raleigh News & Observer — No. 24 NC State hoping to keep Atlantic hopes alive vs. UNC

Fayetteville Observer — Sam Howell at full strength? UNC QB rehabs for rivalry game at NC State

Fayetteville Observer — Who's standing out in N.C. State men's basketball's 4-1 season start?

Fayetteville Observer — No. 5 NC State women dominate No. 2 Maryland in Bahamas

Fayetteville Observer — ‘Put the cherry on top’: UNC can play spoiler role against rival NC State

Fayetteville Observer — UNC stands in the way of N.C. State history and ACC title hopes

Fayetteville Observer — NC State vs. UNC: Top 10 players to watch during Black Friday's showdown

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Emerges Victorious, 78-60, in Top-Five Clash with Maryland

GoPack.com — Friday Night Lights: #20 Pack Host Rival UNC

Technician — Trouble in paradise: No. 5 Pack women’s basketball upsets No. 2 Maryland in Bahamas

