ACC football power rankings

Rivals.com's ACC publishers compile an ACC Power Rankings for the network each week. You will find those results below.

1. Pittsburgh (9-2, 6-1 ACC): The Panthers held off Virginia’s second-half comeback to win a shootout 48-38. Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns, but also had two interceptions. Wide receiver Jordan Addison had a monster performance with 14 catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Defensive end Deslin Alexandre had two sacks plus six tackles. The Panthers finished with five sacks and Israel Abanikanda had a 98-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh plays at Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

3. Wake Forest (9-2 overall, 6-1 ACC): The Demon Deacons could have clinched the Atlantic Division, but fell 48-27 at Clemson. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 312 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and was sacked seven times. Wide receiver A.T. Perry caught five passes for 113 yards, and defensive end led the defense with eight tackles and two tackles for loss.

Wake Forest plays at Boston College at 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

3. Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC): The Tigers got healthy in the run game to overpower Wake Forest 48-27, creating more drama in the Atlantic Division. Kobe Pace rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and Will Shipley added 112 yards and two scores. Wide receiver Beaux Collins has also emerged of late, and added four catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. Linebackers Trenton Simpson and Baylon Spector both had nine tackles apiece.

Clemson plays at South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network.

4. NC State (8-3, 5-2 ACC): The Wolfpack got a touchdown through the passing game, running game, on defense and on special teams. Quarterback Devin Leary went 17-of-24 passing for 303 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense. Middle linebacker Drake Thomas had eight tackles, two sacks and returned an interception for 38 yards for a touchdown. Zonovan Knight added a 97-yard kick return for a score.

NC State hosts North Carolina at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

5. Louisville (6-5, 4-4 ACC): Star quarterback Malik Cunningham did whatever he wanted against the struggling Blue Devils. He passed for 303 yards and five scores, and rushed 11 times for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-22 victory at Duke. Five different players caught touchdowns for the Cardinals, and four different players recorded eight tackles.

Louisville hosts Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

6. Virginia (6-5, 4-3 ACC): The Cavaliers created second-half drama but fell 48-38 to Pittsburgh. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for an astonishing 487 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks had 10 catches for 144 yards and former Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson added 11 receptions for 126 yards and a score. Linebacker Nick Jackson had a team-high 12 tackles and a sack to lead the defense, which picked off Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett twice.

Virginia hosts Virginia Tech at 3:45 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

7. Florida State (5-6, 4-4 ACC): Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-23 win at Boston College. The Seminoles led 26-3 with 12:23 left in the third quarterback, before Boston College scored three-straight touchdowns. Defensive end Keir Thomas, a South Carolina transfer, had two sacks, three tackles for loss and seven tackles.

Florida State plays at Florida at 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

8. Miami (Fla.) (6-5, 4-3 ACC): The Hurricanes bounced back and became bowl eligible with a 38-26 victory over Virginia Tech. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke continued his strong play by passing for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Oklahoma transfer Charleston Rambo caught seven passes for 116 yards at wide receiver, and he crossed the 1,000-yard mark. Three players shared tackling honors with six.

Miami plays at Duke at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.

9. North Carolina (6-5, 3-4 ACC): The Tar Heels got a peek at life without star quarterback Sam Howell in a 34-14 win over Wofford. Howell missed the game with an injury, allowing Jacolby Criswell and Drake Maye to split the duties. Criswell went 11-of-19 passing for 125 yards and rushed for 66 yards and a score. Maye went 7-for-9 for 89 yards and a score, plus rushed for 38 yards. Linebacker Cedric Gray paced the defense with eight tackles.

North Carolina plays at NC State at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

10. Boston College (6-5, 2-5 ACC): The Eagles second-half comeback fell short with a 26-23 home loss against Florida State. The Eagles scored three touchdowns after halftime to make the game competitive over the last 10:21. Wide receiver Zay Flowers had three catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, and three different players had seven tackles for apiece on defense.

Boston College hosts No. 10 Wake Forest at 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

11. Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC): The Hokies fell 38-26 at Miami under an interim coach. Virginia Tech fell behind 31-13 in the third quarter, but stormed back to make the game competitive going into the fourth quarter behind backup quarterback Connor Blumrick, a Texas A&M transfer. He rushed 20 times for 132 yards and went 5-of-11 passing for 39 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive back Chamarri Conner led the defense with 11 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Virginia Tech plays at Virginia at 3:45 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

12. Syracuse (5-6, 2-5 ACC): The Orange continued to struggle throwing the football with 66 passing yards in a 41-17 loss at NC State. Running back Sean Tucker had 13 carries for 105 yards and a 55-yard touchdown run. Linebacker Mikel Jones paced the defense with 12 tackles and a sack.

Syracuse hosts No. 18-ranked Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

13. Georgia Tech (3-8, 2-6 ACC): The Yellow Jackets were blown away by Notre Dame right from the star in a 55-0 loss. Quarterback Jordan Yates struggled with 96 passing yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Defensive back Tariq Carpenter had nine tackles to lead the GT defense.

Georgia Tech hosts No. 1 Georgia at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

14. Duke (3-8, 0-7 ACC): Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg returned to the lineup, but Duke wasn’t competitive in falling 62-22 to Louisville. Wide receiver Jake Bobo had nine catches for 102 yards, and backup quarterback Riley Leonard added 70 rushing yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Shaka Hayward had a team-high nine tackles.

Duke hosts Miami at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.