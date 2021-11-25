NC State has a lot to play for Friday against rival North Carolina at 7 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium on ESPN.

NC State (8-3 overall, 5-2 ACC) needs to keep its Atlantic Division championship hopes alive, finish the season undefeated at home and try to win at least 10 games this season.

North Carolina became bowl eligible last week with a win over Wofford. The Tar Heels (6-5) have proven they can score a lot of points, but give up just as many.

The Wolfpack Central welcomed Andrew Jones of Tar Heel Illustrated, which is part of the Rivals.com network, to discus the ins and outs of the North Carolina team this season.

Click below to watch the conversation: