Scouting Coppin State

NC State hosts Coppin State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at historic Reynolds Coliseum on ACC Network Extra. The Wolfpack are 6-3 overall.

Coppin State went 2-27 last year and this year isn't looking much better, open the year 0-10.

Coppin State will lean on junior shooting guard Toby Nnadozie and sophomore power forward Khali Horton.

Junior center Peter Oduro will help Horton out in the paint. Sophomore wing Camaren Sparrow and junior point guard Car'Ron Brown started last game against Wagner.

The depth took a hit when leading scorer Derrius Ward got injured, who was averaging 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in five contests.

Rankings

Coppin State is No. 363 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 92.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Eagles ranked No. 363 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 52.

KenPom.com has Coppin State at No. 363, and NCSU checks in at No. 70.

Shooting

Coppin State is averaging 54.6 points per game, and are shooting 35.2 percent from the field, 24.7 percent on three-pointers and 66.3 percent at the free-throw line.

Nnadozie is the top shooter on the team, going 14 of 38 on three-pointers for 36.8 percent.

Rebounding

Coppin State is averaging 29.9 rebounds per game, and have a minus-9.1 rebounds margin. The Eagles have grabbed 99 offensive rebounds, with Oduro getting 17 of them.

Leading scorer and rebounder Derrius Ward hasn’t played since Nov. 14. Reserve Julius Ellerbe is averaging 4.8 boards a contest.

Defense

The Eagles are allowing 77.7 points per game, 49.7 percent from the field and 35.4 percent on three-pointers.

Coppin State has 11 blocks, and Nnadozie has 21 of the 62 steals.

Depth

Coppin State played three players off the bench in its last game against Wagner — Jonathan Dunn, Julius Ellerbe and Zahree Harrison. None of the starters scored more than six points, but Ellerbe had 11 and Dunn added 10.

Ellerbe is second on the team with 8.8 points and 4.8 boards per game, and Dunn is fourth with 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds a contest.