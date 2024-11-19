Published Nov 19, 2024
Jackets Online's Kelly Quinlan breaks down Georgia Tech
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The Jackets Online's Kelly Quinlan of the Rivals.com network breaks down Georgia Tech football, who will be hosting NC State on Thursday in Atlanta, Ga.

Click below to watch the video:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

