Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 9

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State, East Carolina both found future quarterbacks
The Wolfpack Central — Lasting impact of Tony Gibson's linebacker recruiting
The Wolfpack Central — NC State, East Carolina set to meet in Military Bowl
The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 19: Cornerback Cedric Cisse
The Wolfpack Central — Defensive coordinator hot board
The Wolfpack Central — NC State DC Tony Gibson gets Marshall head coaching job
The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands legacy recruit Cedric Cisse
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State football coach Dave Doeren taking methodical approach, names interim play caller
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State learns its 2024 bowl destination. The Wolfpack is facing a familiar opponent
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State needs a new defensive coordinator. Here’s where Tony Gibson is headed next
Fayetteville Observer — NC State football vs ECU in Military Bowl: Prediction, tickets
Technician — NC State women’s basketball’s relentless run burns Old Dominion in 86-55 victory
GoPack.com — Pack Pushes Past Old Dominion for 10th Straight Home Win
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Concludes Opening Weekend of 2025 Season
GoPack.com — WOLFPACK TO PLAY IN GO BOWLING MILITARY BOWL
GoPack.com — Isaac Trumble Places Second at 2024 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational
The Herald-Dispatch — Marshall football: WV native Tony Gibson to replace Charles Huff as Herd’s coach
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE