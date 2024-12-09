Published Dec 9, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 9
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — NC State, East Carolina both found future quarterbacks

The Wolfpack Central — Lasting impact of Tony Gibson's linebacker recruiting

The Wolfpack Central — NC State, East Carolina set to meet in Military Bowl

The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 19: Cornerback Cedric Cisse

The Wolfpack Central — Defensive coordinator hot board

The Wolfpack Central — NC State DC Tony Gibson gets Marshall head coaching job

The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands legacy recruit Cedric Cisse

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State football coach Dave Doeren taking methodical approach, names interim play caller

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State learns its 2024 bowl destination. The Wolfpack is facing a familiar opponent

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State needs a new defensive coordinator. Here’s where Tony Gibson is headed next

Fayetteville Observer — NC State football vs ECU in Military Bowl: Prediction, tickets

Technician — NC State women’s basketball’s relentless run burns Old Dominion in 86-55 victory

GoPack.com — Pack Pushes Past Old Dominion for 10th Straight Home Win

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Concludes Opening Weekend of 2025 Season

GoPack.com — WOLFPACK TO PLAY IN GO BOWLING MILITARY BOWL

GoPack.com — Isaac Trumble Places Second at 2024 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational

The Herald-Dispatch — Marshall football: WV native Tony Gibson to replace Charles Huff as Herd’s coach

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE