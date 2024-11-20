Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 20

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Jackets Online's Kelly Quinlan breaks down Georgia Tech
The Wolfpack Central — NC State seniors understand what is needed
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: Anthony Belton, Devon Betty, Donovan Kaufman
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting video: Four-star tackle Pierre Dean
Charlotte Observer — NC State heads to Atlanta for Thursday night football. How to watch, stream game
Charlotte Observer — Ickey Ekwonu on Technique, Consistency, and Panthers’ Growth
Fayetteville Observer — NC State football vs Georgia Tech: Scouting report, score prediction
Technician — From NC State to MLB stardom: Bailey and Rodon make their mark in 2024
Technician — Hubbard brings winning ways to NC State as Pack returns to NCAA Tournament
Technician — NC State athletics week in review
Technician — The future of NC State men’s basketball is bright with its talented trio of freshmen
Technician — Filling big shoes: Middlebrooks and Huntley-Hatfield ready to lead NC State's frontcourt
GoPack.com — Isaac Trumble Named ACC Wrestler of the Week
GoPack.com — NC State Athletics Ties All-Time High in Graduation Success Rate
GoPack.com — Pack Men’s Soccer Slated to Host Charlotte for First Round of NCAAs
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set to Host Six in GAC Invite
