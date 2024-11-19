Video reel: Anthony Belton, Devon Betty, Donovan Kaufman

NC State seniors know that time is starting to dwindle and the stakes are high for the final two games.

NC State has a 5-5 record going into Thursday's game at Georgia Tech on ESPN. NC State seniors Devon Betty, a middle linebacker, left tackle Anthony Belton and safety Donovan Kaufman met with the media following practice Tuesday.

Betty has set a new career-high with 47 tackles this season, plus six tackles for loss, one sack and five quarterback hurries.

Belton tied for the highest grade on the offensive line against Wake Forest, and had the top grade against Duke. He has allowed 5.5 sacks in 591 plays and has eight “Raleigh Railroad,” for pushing a defender back like a freight train.

Kaufman has become an integral member of NC State’s secondary and an impact performer at kick returner. The former Vanderbilt and Auburn player has 58 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown against Louisiana Tech. His sack and forced fumble also resulted into a touchdown against Northern Illinois. He also has eight kickoff returns for 316 yards this season.

Click below to watch their videos: