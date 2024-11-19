Scouting video: Four-star tackle Pierre Dean

KERNERSVILLE — Junior tackle Pierre Dean of Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth might be taking a low-key approach to recruiting, but he is highly coveted.

Dean has mostly been to see Georgia, due in part to his older brother Jared Wilson being the starting center for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3, 269-pound Dean is playing left tackle for West Forsyth for the most part, and played well in a 48-42 loss to Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth on Nov. 1.

NC State is among the colleges who have offered him and offensive line coach Garett Tujague went to visit him this past Friday. Dean was offered by the Wolfpack on Jan. 23, 2023, and Rivals.com ranks him No. 24 overall in the country and No. 3 in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2026.