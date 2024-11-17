Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 17

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Junior college DE A.J. Prim picks NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Destiny "Ky'She" Lunan picks NC State over Virginia Tech
Technician — NC State wrestling throttles App State in home opener
GoPack.com — Pack Continues Homestand by Hosting Colgate Monday Night
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Forces Five Set Match with Demon Deacons, Wins Final In State Match of the Season
GoPack.com — #6 Wrestling Heads Back North for Sunday Matinee Doubleheader Duals
GoPack.com — Road Test in Front of Pack at TCU
