Junior college DE A.J. Prim picks NC State

NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles made a quality impression on Rivals.com No. 22-ranked junior college recruit. He plans to enroll early.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Prim finished his season playing for Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss., and knew he would pick his college this month.

Junior college defensive end A.J. Prim was offered by NC State on Oct. 31, quickly made his way to Raleigh for an official visit this past week and selected the Wolfpack on Saturday.

“It was good and a nice school,” said Prim in a previous interview. “I didn’t expect it to be like that. I had never been to North Carolina. Everything met standards. The coach [Dave Doeren] has been there steady for 13 years, so everything is nice.”

NCSU loses senior defensive ends Davin Vann and Noah Potter following the season.

Prim is explosive off the line of scrimmage. He had 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks his freshman year. He followed that up with 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception this fall for Pearl River C.C., which went 4-5.

Prim’s family has a strong connection to the family of NC State director of recruiting Alex Faulk. Prim grew up in Tylertown, Miss., and Foley, Ala.

Prim has P4 offers from NC State, West Virginia and Houston, plus Washington State. Additionally, he has offers from Appalachian State, Boise State, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, Nevada, North Texas, Old Dominion, Temple, Troy, UNLV, Utah State, Texas-San Antonio, Toledo, Alcorn State, Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State and North Alabama.

Prim officially visited NC State, Boise State, Western Kentucky and Texas-San Antonio. Auburn has jumped in and is trying to get him to visit.

Prim had four offers coming out of Foley (Ala.) High in the class of 2023 — Austin Peay, Alabama A&M, Nicholls State and Middle Tennessee State.