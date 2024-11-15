Destiny "Ky'She" Lunan picks NC State over Virginia Tech

Senior guard Destiny “Ky’She” Lunan became the second member of NC State's class of 2025 on Friday. Lunan had officially visited NC State for the first time Sept. 13-15, and that also gave her the opportunity to spend time with her grandparents, who live in Charlotte, N.C. Lunan was born in Minneapolis where her parents met, but moved to Arizona when she was 2 years old. The Goodyear (Ariz.) Millennium standout considered home-state Arizona, but wanted a change.

Senior guard Destiny "Ky'She" Lunan picked NC State over Virginia Tech on Friday. (Photo by Contributed photo)

Having family nearby played a role in narrowing her list to NC State and Virginia Tech, and she joined Kernersville (N.C.) Bishop McGuinness senior wing Adelaide Jernigan in the Wolfpack's class. Both Lunan and Jernigan are lefty shooters on the court. Lunan recruited by NC State coach Wes Moore and assistant coach Ashley Williams, and she is No. 57 nationally by ESPN’s HoopGurlz. She is interested in NC State’s entrepreneurship program, or majoring in sports psychology. Lunan was selected to the Under Armour-sponsored Elite 24 in New York City this past August. She’s traveled the U.S. for various basketball events and camps, and has gotten to know NCSU freshman point guard Zamareya Jones and sophomore point guard Zoe Brooks at various stops. Moore told Lunan she could fill the role of senior guard Aziaha James, who averaged 16.8 pints and 2.9 assists per game last year. Lunan previously officially visited NC State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Arizona and Colorado. She also considered Tennessee, Syracuse or Texas Tech.