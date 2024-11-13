Published Nov 13, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 13
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 10 in the NFL

The Wolfpack Central — Junior WR Gordon Sellars has impressive group of options

The Wolfpack Central — Junior OL Leo Delaney enjoying dream 'college schedule'

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Coastal Carolina

Fayetteville Observer — Will NC State football get bowl eligible?

Winston-Salem Journal — NC State, Tennessee women to play in Greensboro next season

Technician — Pack Hosts Coastal Carolina Wednesday Night at Lenovo Center

Technician — COLUMN: From promise to pain — inside NC State football’s disastrous season

Technician — Freshman phenom marks new era for NC State football

Technician — NC State athletics week in review

Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Wilson engineers big win for Steelers, McNeil aids Lions comeback

GoPack.com — Vince Robinson Named ACC Wrestler of the Week

GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Face Wake Forest Twice this Week

GoPack.com — Shackley, Diehl, and Rockefeller All Win ACC Weekly Honors

GoPack.com — NC State Women’s Basketball to Play Tennessee in Greensboro in 2025

GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Coastal Carolina Wednesday Night at Lenovo Center

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

